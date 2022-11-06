De'Aaron Fox wins it for Kings with buzzer-beater from the logo in OT

All you need to know about De'Aaron Fox's game on Saturday is that he forced overtime, then ended overtime.

OK, maybe there's a bit more to know, but first here's what the Sacramento Kings guard did to finish off the Orlando Magic after they had tied the game with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Magic forward Chuma Okeke had seemingly forced a double overtime with a dunk off a transition turnover by the Kings, but then Fox took the ball and pulled up from the logo to silence the Amway Center.

The buzzer-beater gave the Kings a 126-123 win.

WHAT AN ENDING



DE'AARON FOX FOR THE WIN 🦊🎯 pic.twitter.com/mcmtQ7NZUz — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 5, 2022

Those were the final points of a massive game for Fox, who finished with 37 points on 14-of-24 shooting (2-of-7 from deep), plus five rebounds and three assists.

He had already supplied enough heroics by getting the Kings to overtime, as he hit a pull-up bank shot in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 106-106. The Magic would fail to score on the ensuing possession, leading to the five extra minutes.

De'Aaron 🦊 ties it to force OT in Orlando 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9yfbFJ4YaX — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 5, 2022

Domantas Sabonis also had a big game for the Kings, posting 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The win gives the Kings a third win in their last four games, a nice turnaround after an 0-5 skid to start the season. With Fox and Sabonis on board, plus the additions of Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, this was supposed to be the year Sacramento finally took a step forward and maybe ended the new longest playoff drought in major North American sports.

Saturday's win by no means guarantees that is what's happening, but it's nice step.