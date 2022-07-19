DCTF’s Preseason All-Texas College Teams

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine announced its 2022 Preseason All-Texas Teams ahead of the 2022 season this week. The list is compiled of the best players from the college teams in the Lone Star State.

Texas A&M took the top spot with eight players on the list, followed by Houston (seven), UTSA (six) and Baylor (five).

Four Texas Longhorns made the cut headlined by star running back Bijan Robinson. He was deemed the “best running back” in the state after a monster junior season in 2021. Robinson is ready to build on his sophomore campaign in the fall.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown join Robinson on the first team while offensive guard Junior Angilau checks in on the second team.

36 of the 52 players on the teams played high school football in the state of Texas according to the DCTF website.

Here is a full look at Dave Campbell’s All-Texas First Team entering the 2022 college football season.

Quarterback

Clayton Tune, Houston

Running back

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Wide receiver

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

Tight end

Ben Sims, Baylor

Offensive line

Connor Galvin, Baylor

Patrick Paul, Houston

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Steve Avila, TCU

Dalton Cooper, Texas State

Defensive line

Siaki Ika, Baylor

DeVere Levelston, SMU

Praise Amuewhule, UTEP

Linebacker

KD Davis, UNT

Breon Hayward, UTEP

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Defensive back

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Rashad Wisdom, UTSA

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Gervarrious Ownes, Houston

Special teams

P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

K Ethan Mooney, UNT

