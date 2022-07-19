DCTF’s Preseason All-Texas College Teams

Chandler Mumme
·2 min read
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine announced its 2022 Preseason All-Texas Teams ahead of the 2022 season this week. The list is compiled of the best players from the college teams in the Lone Star State.

Texas A&M took the top spot with eight players on the list, followed by Houston (seven), UTSA (six) and Baylor (five).

Four Texas Longhorns made the cut headlined by star running back Bijan Robinson. He was deemed the “best running back” in the state after a monster junior season in 2021. Robinson is ready to build on his sophomore campaign in the fall.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown join Robinson on the first team while offensive guard Junior Angilau checks in on the second team.

36 of the 52 players on the teams played high school football in the state of Texas according to the DCTF website.

Here is a full look at Dave Campbell’s All-Texas First Team entering the 2022 college football season.

Quarterback

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

  • Clayton Tune, Houston

Running back

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

  • Bijan Robinson, Texas 

  • Devon Achane, Texas A&M

 

Wide receiver

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

  • Nathaniel Dell, Houston

  • Xavier Worthy, Texas

  • Zakhari Franklin, UTSA

Tight end

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  • Ben Sims, Baylor

Offensive line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  • Connor Galvin, Baylor

  • Patrick Paul, Houston

  • Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

  • Steve Avila, TCU

  • Dalton Cooper, Texas State

Defensive line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

  • Siaki Ika, Baylor

  • DeVere Levelston, SMU

  • Praise Amuewhule, UTEP

Linebacker

AP Photo/Michael Woods

  • KD Davis, UNT

  • Breon Hayward, UTEP

  • DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

  • Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Defensive back

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

  • Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

  • Rashad Wisdom, UTSA

  • Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

  • Gervarrious Ownes, Houston

Special teams

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  • P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

  • K Ethan Mooney, UNT

