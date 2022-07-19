DCTF’s Preseason All-Texas College Teams
- Bijan RobinsonAmerican football running back
- Xavier WorthyAmerican football player
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine announced its 2022 Preseason All-Texas Teams ahead of the 2022 season this week. The list is compiled of the best players from the college teams in the Lone Star State.
Texas A&M took the top spot with eight players on the list, followed by Houston (seven), UTSA (six) and Baylor (five).
Four Texas Longhorns made the cut headlined by star running back Bijan Robinson. He was deemed the “best running back” in the state after a monster junior season in 2021. Robinson is ready to build on his sophomore campaign in the fall.
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown join Robinson on the first team while offensive guard Junior Angilau checks in on the second team.
36 of the 52 players on the teams played high school football in the state of Texas according to the DCTF website.
Here is a full look at Dave Campbell’s All-Texas First Team entering the 2022 college football season.
Quarterback
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Clayton Tune, Houston
Running back
AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Wide receiver
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Zakhari Franklin, UTSA
Tight end
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Sims, Baylor
Offensive line
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Connor Galvin, Baylor
Patrick Paul, Houston
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Steve Avila, TCU
Dalton Cooper, Texas State
Defensive line
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Siaki Ika, Baylor
DeVere Levelston, SMU
Praise Amuewhule, UTEP
Linebacker
AP Photo/Michael Woods
KD Davis, UNT
Breon Hayward, UTEP
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Defensive back
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Gervarrious Ownes, Houston
Special teams
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
K Ethan Mooney, UNT
