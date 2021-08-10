DCPS' Vilorio to participate in national panel discussion

Aug. 10—Lucas Vilorio has been invited to participate in a panel sponsored by the National Family Support Network in Washington D.C.

Vilorio, coordinator of the Bridge Way Resource Centers at Sorgho and West Louisville elementary schools, believes in family resource youth service centers because of the work they do to help the whole child. He will be discussing this and more with the panel that will begin at 1:30 CST on Tuesday, August 10.

The presentation will be viewed by journalists all over the country, including those from Telemundo and Univision. He will also be joined by legislators from other states, as well as parents who benefit from family resource youth service centers.

Vilorio said he hopes this will be an opportunity for other states to see something Kentucky is doing right, which is providing families with much-needed resources through FRYSCs.

"I will be telling them how we have been impacting the entire family," he said.

FRYSCs aren't teachers, he said, but they assist teachers in that coordinators and others who work with the centers help to break down barriers to education.

"We are there to make sure that when a child sits in a classroom, they can be focused on learning because all of their other needs are being met," he said. "We are there to make sure the child doesn't fall behind because of any noneducational need."

Event organizer and National Family Support Network Executive Director Andrew Russo said this presentation will be celebrating and highlighting the "unsung heroes" who meet children and family needs, especially during the pandemic. It also is a way for other states to see the importance of continuing to support families by investing in family resource centers.

"Throughout the pandemic, family resource centers have played a critical role in supporting families and getting them the resources they need," Russo said.

Vilorio said he hopes representatives from other states can see how legislators in Kentucky, and the community, step up to help the children of Owensboro and Daviess County.

Story continues

In 2018, Vilorio was the recipient of the Harry J. Cowherd Award for Center Excellence by the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers Network. It's presented annually to one center or coordinator in Kentucky and recognizes those who have made an impact on students, families and communities.

Before stepping into his current role, Vilorio served as the Daviess County Public Schools migrant outreach worker.

The panel presentation will be streamed live, and those who are interested in participating or viewing can do so by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5bS4FIJ-Qwa0afFS28Ly2w.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315