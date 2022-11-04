DC Vance Joseph likes new defensive players on team

The Arizona Cardinals added two defensive players this week, acquiring former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill on a waiver claim and signing former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Gurgier-Hill.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph likes both players and spoke about what they have to offer when he spoke with reporters on Thursday.

Grugier-Hill will be on special teams to start.

“Right now he’s covering kicks,” he said. “Obviously, he’s going to be a backup for us.”

But Joseph likes what he has to offer.

“He’s played a bunch of football, especially on third down. So we’ll see, moving forward, how he fits, but he’s definitely engaged. He’s intelligent. He’s played good ball in the past and he wanted to be here.

“He’s a good fit for us.”

Joseph didn’t have an idea yet about how Hill would fit, as he had only just arrived only hours before Thursday’s practice.

But he said that Hill was a player they like talent-wise and he also gives them needed depth on the defensive line.

“The player on tape was good for us,” Joseph said. “We inquired about him and couldn’t get it done. But to have him is a good thing for us. He’s a guy that is quick. He plays the nose and the shade and can rush the passer.

“He is eager to play and his tape is good.”

