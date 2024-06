VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The DC United’s U23 club defeated VB United 2-0 on Saturday night at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. Check out the highlights on WAVY.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.