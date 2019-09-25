DC Solar bankruptcy auction includes Kyle Larson’s Daytona-winning car

A significant piece of one of Kyle Larson‘s biggest NASCAR achievements could soon be yours as a result of the misfortune of a former Chip Ganassi Racing sponsor.

On Oct. 1 you can bid on No. 42 Chevrolet that Larson drove to a win in the July 2018 Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Source: Global Partners

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That car was sponsored by DC Solar, the company whose sponsorship of Ganassi effectively ended in the aftermath of Dec. 18 raids by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service on the company’s headquarters and the home of its CEO, Jeff Carpoff.

The online auction, put on by Global Partners, is a result of an order by the United Stated Bankruptcy Court in Nevada, which has been handling DC Solar’s bankruptcy, which was filed in February.

Larson’s car, which is still covered in Victory Lane confetti but lacks a motor or transmission, is fortunate to be called a race-winning car.

Larson was declared the winner of the race only because Justin Haley‘s would-be winning pass coming to checkered flag caused his car to go below the yellow lines on the bottom of the track, which is an illegal move on superspeedways.

Also part of the auction is a complete No. 48 Brennan Poole DC Solar Chevrolet Xfinity car. The auction’s website notes it appears the car has never been raced.