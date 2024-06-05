DC set for softball state opener

The Daviess County High School softball team will look to keep its momentum rolling when the Lady Panthers head to the state tournament this week.

DC (28-6), which has won 11 games in a row, will square off against 12th Region champion Mercer County (18-9) in the first round of the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare. The opening pitch is set for 9 a.m. CT Thursday at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

The Lady Panthers advanced with a 5-0 victory over Hancock County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game on Friday — sending DC to the state tournament for the fifth straight season.

With such an early start to the state tournament, DC left for Lexington after practice Wednesday.

“We’ll go up, have a good team meal and get up ready to go on Thursday,” said Lady Panthers head coach John Biggs, whose squad has reached at least the second round in each of the past four years, including a state runner-up finish in 2021. “... Luckily, we’ve been there before, so we know a little bit about what we want to do.”

Mercer County, however, enters with a different perspective.

The upset-minded Lady Titans earned the program’s first-ever bid to the state tournament after toppling favorite Pulaski County 4-3 in the 12th Region championship game. Peyton Boyd blasted a two-out grand slam in the third inning, and right fielder Lily Hart later threw out a runner at home plate for the game-ending play.

Playing tough competition this year isn’t new for the Lady Titans, who also recorded their first winning season since 2018.

“It started back at the first of the season. We made a schedule with all these top-25 teams and we battled adversity trying to beat them,” first-year Mercer County head coach Darren Ransdell told the Danville Advocate-Messenger. “Going through the season, battling adversity and learning how to manage the highs and lows will help you win a 1-0 ballgame or a one-run game.”

The Lady Titans are paced by eighth-grader Ava Musick, who sports a .421 batting average with 20 runs batted in and 16 runs scored. She’s also part of the team’s 1-2 punch in the circle, teaming with senior Ashley Howard to combine for a 3.27 earned-run average with 150 strikeouts and 34 walks. Other top producers include senior Hanna Beasley (.394 average, 22 RBIs, 19 runs), freshman Jaley Bowman (.356, 32 runs) and Boyd (.309, 27 RBIs), a senior.

Daviess will counter with a group led by sophomore shortstop Annie Newman (.517, 65 RBIs, 39 runs, 14 doubles, 11 home runs), sophomore center fielder Shelby Bennett (.379, 34 runs, 21 RBIs), sophomore catcher Callie Smith (.349, 20 RBIs, 12 doubles), junior third baseman Sadie Morris (.349, 45 runs, 34 RBIs, 18 stolen bases), freshman Kylie Clark (.414, 28 runs, 18 RBIs), sophomore right fielder Molly Hancock (.389, 29 runs, 28 RBIs, 21 walks), junior second baseman Danielle Beckwith (.313, 25 runs, 13 RBIs), sophomore first baseman Briley Henry (.303, 25 runs, 20 RBIs) and senior left fielder Makayla Rowan (.250, 24 uns, 17 RBIs).

The Lady Panthers also feature an efficient pitching duo of their own with freshman Kamryn Timmons (1.61 ERA, 214 strikeouts, 34 walks) and sophomore Sophia Cain (2.39 ERA, 93 strikeouts, 29 walks) splitting time. Timmons recorded 30 strikeouts and allowed only four hits across 16 innings in DC’s regional semifinal and championship outings.

Thursday’s winner advances to face the victor between Assumption and Highlands at 9 a.m. Saturday.