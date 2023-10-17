DC opens state tourney at South Warren

Oct. 17—When the Daviess County High School boys' soccer team begins the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday at South Warren, the 3rd Region champion Panthers are expecting nothing short of a battle.

DC (20-4-1) has lost only one game in over a month — a 1-0 loss to South Warren on Sept. 26 in Bowling Green.

Now, the Panthers are looking to avoid history repeating itself.

"They're a really good team," DC coach Doug Sandifer said of the 4th Region victor Spartans. "Going down there is going to be a challenge. It seems like in the series we've had with them, the home team usually comes out on top. We're going to have to try to get past that and change that."

The matchup will also feature two of the state's top defenses.

DC allows only 0.8 goals per game, which puts the Panthers fifth in the KHSAA rankings. Senior goalkeeper Conner Johnson has collected 13 shutouts in 25 games and hasn't allowed a goal this postseason.

South Warren (18-3-2) sports the third-best scoring defense in the state (0.7 goals per game) behind the efforts of junior goalkeeper Braxton McCoy, who leads the commonwealth with 15 shutouts in 22 outings.

The Panthers will counter with a group that scores 3.1 goals per game, headlined by senior Sam Glover (16 goals, 10 assists) and juniors Cameron Bell (14 goals, 11 assists), Jack Quisenberry (12 goals, five assists) and Carter Payne (10 goals, four assists).

South Warren, posting 2.9 goals per game, is paced offensively by freshman Aid Becirovic (21 goals, six assists), senior Leo Kogetsu (12 goals, four assists), freshman Amer Salihovic (eight goals, three assists) and senior Tarik Hamzagic (seven goals, eight assists).

In the previous meeting, Becirovic notched the lone goal on an assist from Hamzagic, while DC was held without a shot on goal.

"They're a good team," Sandifer said of South Warren. "We're going to have our work cut out for us and our hands full."

Tuesday's game will be the 10th consecutive state tournament appearance for the Panthers, who won it all in 2016.

"That's something we take a lot of pride in and talk to each team about," Sandifer said of the winning tradition his program has formed. "Each team is different, and you've got to remind them that last year's team is not here anymore, you've got to go win yours.

"These guys bought into it, so I'm really happy for them."