DC native fencer Kat Holmes heading to 3rd Olympics

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — While many Olympics excel primarily in the athletic arena, it extends beyond that for Kat Holmes.

“If you’ve seen like a wine glass and you strike a tuning fork and it shatters and explodes, that’s when something is vibrating at it’s resonance frequency,” Holmes said. “That’s how I feel when I’m fencing.”

The Washington native will be competing in her third Olympic games this Summer in Paris. She also managed to qualify for Paris, while in the process of earning a medical degree in New York.

“I was like how much harder can medical school be? A lot harder. I was blown away. It was a struggle just to get through each day sometimes,” Holmes told DC News Now. “What do I need to do so that I don’t fail out of school and what do I need to do so I can have a chance of qualifying for the Olympics?”

While the 30-year-old National Cathedral School grad has already competed in both Brazil in 2016 and Japan in 2021, Holmes is still aiming to win her first Olympic medal.

“Already having gone to two games, there was a lot of pressure to qualify for this game,” Holmes said. “People keep asking me are you nervous for this summer? And really and truly no.”

Holmes has been fencing since she was nine-years-old. Her interest in the sport was peaked by reading books about the middle ages and knights in shining armor.

“I’ve been fencing for 22 years, been on the senior national team since 2013, I have a wealth of competitive experience and straight up experience fencing that I bring to the table,” Holmes said. “Now here I am going to my third Olympic games.”

Holmes isn’t the only Washington area native heading to Paris to fence in the 2024 games. Oakton, Virginia native and Potomac School grad Hadley Husisian has also qualified. The 20-year-old fencer, who grew up looking up to Holmes, said she’s inspired by the soon to be three-time olympian.

“The shift Kat has when she gets in the zone is very apparent. Back when I was ten and I was watching her fence, I sort of had the same takeaway as I have now in a different position instead of the audience, like in the box with her or waiting to fence on the strip after her,” Husisian said. “She always has a very intense presence, like a sort of game face and brings a lot of fire to the strip.”

Husisian currently fences at Princeton, where Holmes was a four-time All-American. Those close to Holmes, including her family, are exciting to see her compete in Paris.

“We have seen her stand on podiums, but the Olympics is just like anything else. It really is,” Holmes’ mother Lorrie Marcil said. “It’s such an experience, you’re just so proud to be there, but to be on the podium it would just be incredible.”

While she’s expected to become Dr. Holmes soon, Holmes hopes to also add Olympic gold medalist to that title.

“So I’m retiring from fencing at the ripe age — I’ll be 31 then. But what a way to go out. Oh man, like ending it on top of the podium in Paris,” Holmes said. “What a love song to the sport that has defined my life in the best of ways.”

