New DC Jim Schwartz is ready to hold his best players most accountable

The Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. During his introductory press conference, he talked about his philosophy of coaching all players the same. Schwartz put emphasis on making sure all players are held accountable regardless of status or standing with the team. He spoke about respect for players and earning it by treating the undrafted player the same as your superstar players.

“I will say this, if I am doing a good job, we will hold our best players the most accountable. If you start from that position, then everything else is gravy. If you do not hold your best players most accountable, then you can have some bad vibes and different things can go on because they know like, ‘Hey, you are coaching that guy and you said that to him because he is an undrafted free agent as opposed to a first-round draft pick, a high-priced free agent or a veteran player.’ If I am doing a good job here, we will coach the undrafted free agent the same way we do the veteran player who has been to multiple Pro Bowls”

It is clear that Schwartz is looking to establish trust with his players to get the most out of them on the field.

