DC to face Assumption in state quarters

Daviess County will face a familiar foe when the Lady Panthers continue their run at the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Saturday in Lexington.

DC (29-6), which advanced with a 13-0 rout of Mercer County in the first round Thursday, will take on 7th Region champion Assumption (29-11) at 9 a.m. CT at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium. The Lady Rockets moved on after toppling Highlands 3-2.

The two teams have already played once this season, with the Lady Panthers capturing a 7-3 victory on March 16 in Louisville — their season-opening contest. DC is 4-1 in the series dating back to 2021 and has captured four wins in a row.

DC racked up 16 hits in its first-round state tournament victory, with sophomore outfielder Shelby Bennett going 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Molly Hancock went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs, while sophomore shortstop Annie Newman finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Sophomore pitcher Sophia Cain recorded a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and five walks.

Assumption, meanwhile, advanced after junior infielder Lauren Campisano, senior outfielder Rylee Sandifer and junior infielder/pitcher Lauren Satterly drove in one run apiece.

This season, the Lady Rockets have recorded a state-leading 452 hits with a KHSAA-best 112 doubles, along with 343 runs (seventh) on 306 RBIs (eighth) and a .398 team batting average (ninth).

Individually, Assumption is led by Satterly (.487, 44 runs, 39 RBIs, 16 doubles, nine home runs), sophomore outfielder Maleya Giddens (.408, 52 runs, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles), junior first baseman Tia Ice (.420, 38 RBIs, 30 runs) and Campisano (.416, 37 runs, 30 RBIs), among others. Sophomore Ava Lou Mattingly and Satterly split time in the circle, combining for a 4.16 earned-run average with 142 strikeouts and 111 walks.

Assumption has made its first appearance at the KHSAA state tournament since 1998, while DC is enjoying a trip to Lexington for the fifth year in a row.

Saturday’s winner will advance to next weekend’s semifinals to face the victor between Boyd County (23-17) and North Laurel (28-9). The semifinals are slated for 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on June 14, with the state championship tilt scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 15.