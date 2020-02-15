DC Defenders WR Eli Rogers explains why he missed his mother's funeral to play in an XFL game

DC Defenders wide receiver Eli Rogers had a little extra to play for when he took the field on Saturday.

The wideout's mother passed away earlier this week, and her funeral was on Saturday. Rogers chose to skip the funeral in order to play in the Defenders' clash vs. the New York Guardians.

The ABC broadcast initially broke the news of what Rogers was going through after he made his first catch in the first quarter. After the game, a Defenders victory, Rogers explained why he decided to play rather than attend the funeral.

"I was really just thinking about her and what she would want from me," Rogers said. "We have a certain relationship where she understands I'm not too fond of certain things. I just wrote a letter, I let my family read it at the funeral."

Eli Rogers explains his decision to skip his mother's funeral & play in an XFL game today instead pic.twitter.com/JfoCZ6AvH1 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) February 15, 2020

Rogers planned to meet up with the rest of his family following Saturday's game.

"They said it was a great turnout, and I can't wait to go back and speak to them and them tell me all about it," he said.

The 27-year-old finished with five receptions for 49 yards in the Defenders victory.

