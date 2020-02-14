DC Defenders vs. New York Guardians: Everything to know for XFL Week 2

After a convincing victory over the Seattle Dragons in Week 1 of the relaunched XFL, the DC Defenders return to the field on Saturday when they host the New York Guardians.

The Guardians are coming off their own impressive victory, holding the Tampa Bay Vipers to just three points. The Defenders offense has a tall task ahead of them on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to now for the Week 2 clash. For how to watch the game, click here.

Defenders vs. Guardians XFL Week 2 Things to Know

Where can I buy Defenders tickets?

Single-game tickets for the Defenders vs. Guardians can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the official website selling XFL tickets. Tickets can also be purchased on the secondary market, such as StubHub or SeatGeek.

How to get to Audi Field?

The most convenient way to arrive at Audi Field is by taking the Metro. The stadium is about a 10-minute walk from the Navy Yard-Ballpark station on the green line, the same stop as Nationals Park.

Fans can also arrive to Audi Field by driving, but parking spots can be limited. The stadium has a partnership with SpotHero, which allows fans to reserve a parking spot ahead of time.

If fans choose to Uber or Lyft to arrive at the stadium, the dropoff location is on Potomac Avenue by Nationals Park.

Defenders vs. Guardians: Names to Recognize

Cardale Jones, QB, Defenders: This one is rather obvious. The legend of 12 Gauge rose to fame when Jones led Ohio State to the first-ever College Football Playoff in 2014. Jones replaced an injured J.T. Barrett and led the Buckeyes to three straight victories, ending with a national championship. After spending time as a backup QB with both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, Jones joined the XFL in 2019 as one of the league's biggest names. He didn't disappoint in Week 1, throwing for two touchdowns while leading the Defenders to a victory.

Donnell Pumphrey, RB, Defenders: The San Diego State product is the NCAA's Division I all-time rushing yards leader with over 6,000 yards. After two stints with the Eagles, Pumphrey was taken by the Defenders in the seventh round of the XFL Draft. The running back was not able to muster much on the ground in Week 1, so look for Pumphrey to break out against the Guardians this Saturday.

Rahim Moore, S, Defenders: Moore is well-liked by Baltimore Ravens fans. He was the Denver Broncos safety that allowed Baltimore receiver Jacoby Jones to run behind him in the final 30 seconds of the 2012 divisional playoff round, where Joe Flacco connected with him on a 70-yard touchdown. Moore played in the NFL for five seasons, with the last being in 2015.

Matt McGloin, QB, Guardians: McGloin is best known around the DMV area for his stellar career at Penn State. A three-year starter, he left Happy Valley with a school-record of 46 touchdown passes. McGloin was a fourth-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft and started six games as a rookie. But the team selected Derek Carr a year later, and he's been the starter ever since.

Joe Horn Jr., WR, Guardians: If that name sounds familiar, it's because the wide receiver is the son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Joe Horn Sr. The younger Horn spent time with the Ravens organization this past offseason as an undrafted free agent, but ultimately failed to make the 53-man roster.

Joey Mbu, DL, Guardians: Those nose tackle's name may ring a bell for Redskins fans, as Mbu was a member of Washington's practice squad for part of the 2016 season. He signed a futures contract with Washington following the season, but was ultimately waived during final roster cuts. After bouncing around multiple NFL squads, Mbu has found a home in New York as a starter along the Guardians' defensive line.

