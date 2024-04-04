DC Defenders are undefeated at home all-time

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Defenders will be home for the very first time this season as they will host the Houston Roughnecks over at Audi Field Sunday afternoon.

Dating back to 2020, and the first version of the DC Defenders, the team is undefeated in the building. “The energy that they feed off of from our fans and how loud it gets in that stadium when guys are making big plays”, head coach Reggie Barlow said.

The DC Defenders are a perfect 9-0 at Audi Field, including going 5-0 last season.

“When we need a third down stop and the way the fans are cheering and just the energy and enthusiasm in that stadium, it is a wonderful venue to play.”

