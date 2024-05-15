DC baseball routs Hancock, 13-0
Cameron Rickard went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored as Daviess County rolled to a 13-0 baseball win in five innings against Hancock County on Monday at Vastwood Park.
Logan Mewes went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for DC (16-16), to go along with his five-strikeout performance on the mound. Lucas Ward added two RBIs and two runs, while Brett Poole and Brayden Wells each had a double and scored twice.
Jordan Payne had a double for Hancock County (6-19-1).
DAVIESS COUNTY 224 50 — 13 10 0
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 00 — 0 3 1
WP-Mewes. LP-Tinle. 2B-Rickard 2, Mewes, Howard, Wells (DC), Payne (HC).
SOFTBALL JASPER (IND.) 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Hannah Tignor, Lily Logsdon and Maci Merritt had one hit each as the Lady Aces fell in Jasper.
Catholic slipped to 14-12.
Brianna Barrix finished with a double and a home run for Jasper (13-10).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
JASPER 102 000 x — 3 6 0
WP-Werner. LP-Robbins. 2B-Barrix (J). HR-Barrix (J).