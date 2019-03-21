D-backs' Alek Thomas homers vs. dad's White Sox, setting up perfect split-screen moment

Alek Thomas got his dad's attention from the opposing dugout, just in case he didn't see the smash. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Getting the best of your parents is even better when you’re on a big stage, as the Thomas family is seeing this week as spring training winds down.

Alek Thomas is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, as rated by MLB.com Prospects Watch, and was selected 63rd overall in the 2018 draft.

His father, Allen Thomas, is the Chicago White Sox director of conditioning.

The two faced off from opposing dugouts Wednesday night in spring training, taking photos while exchanging the lineup cards before Allen blocked out his son to focus on the game.

Except the 18-year-old sent a three-run blast out of the park in the ninth inning. Allen attempted to ignore his son, looking back into the dugout, but Alek was having none of that and got the best of dad in the end.

Cool moment from today's #DbacksSpring game.#Dbacks prospect @athomas22 hit a three-run homer in the 9th inning.



His father Allen, who is the @WhiteSox Director of Conditioning, was sitting in the other dugout.



Alek made sure his dad saw it. pic.twitter.com/Vm5tjVJJAF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 21, 2019

Got him! NBC Sports Chicago went with the perfect split-screen, catching a teenager trying his best to show up and a father eventually giving it in a way only dads can.

The two took to social media later in a preview of what’s to come.

Love you more! Go beat up other teams..lol enjoy the moment but realize how nasty that big league curveball was! — Allen E. Thomas (@AllenEThomas12) March 21, 2019

Alek reflected on his childhood for MLB.com in January, including speed drills a few years ago with his dad at U.S. Cellular Field.

"My dad was my biggest influence. He made me into the man I am today on and off the field," he told MLB.com.

"Continue to be a hard worker. That is probably the biggest lesson I got from the White Sox. My dad would always tell me that you always have to have the mentality that someone is better than you, so keep working hard."

