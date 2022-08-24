DB Ugo Amadi gets traded for the 2nd time in 10 days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ugo Amadi
    Ugo Amadi
    American football safety
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For the second time in less than two weeks, defensive back Ugo Amadi is on his way to a new NFL team.

Just 10 days ago, the Seattle Seahawks dealt Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent him to the Tennessee Titans, swapping late-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft to seal the deal.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oregon, Amadi appeared in 47 games over his three seasons in Seattle, making 12 starts over the last two years. He heads to Tennessee with 125 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories