DB Ugo Amadi gets traded for the 2nd time in 10 days

Trade! The #Eagles are sending DB Ugo Amadi to the #Titans, per sources. The teams will swap late-round picks in 2024. Amadi has been traded twice in 10 days — from Seattle to Philadelphia, and now to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/cpyJS4lFyn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

For the second time in less than two weeks, defensive back Ugo Amadi is on his way to a new NFL team.

Just 10 days ago, the Seattle Seahawks dealt Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent him to the Tennessee Titans, swapping late-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft to seal the deal.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oregon, Amadi appeared in 47 games over his three seasons in Seattle, making 12 starts over the last two years. He heads to Tennessee with 125 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire