DB target Kaleb Harris to commit ‘very soon’

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge and Auburn have been pursuing in-state safety Kaleb Harris for years and that hard work could be paying off soon.

The Alabaster, Alabama product visited the Plains this weekend to watch Auburn take on Ole Miss and spoke with Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente after the game and revealed he will be committing “very soon.”

Harris has seen his recruitment take off due to a strong senior season for Thompson High School. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has made 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and picked off three passes in six games.

The visit allowed him to see what his role could be on the Plains.

“I think I could fit where Keionte Scott plays, that nickel,” Harris explained. “I can play in the box, I can blitz, I can cover. I think that’s my best fit.”

Harris is the No. 679 overall player and No. 74 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 31 player from Alabama. Auburn has received two crystal ball predictions to land Harris from 237Sports writers.

