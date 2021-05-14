DB Sherrick McManis confirms he will not return to the Bears

For the first time since the 2011 season, defensive back and special teams ace Sherrick McManis will not be on the Chicago Bears roster when they open their season in September.

McManis, who is currently a free agent, confirmed his days in Chicago were numbered in a tweet to former Bears guard Kyle Long after Long shared an appreciation post for his former teammate.

“I’ll miss my teammates, fans, staff and most coaches,” McManis wrote to Long. “The ones who valued what I brought to Chicago. It’s been real, Chicago. Love.”

Sherrick McManis appreciation post because nobody ever gave him the love he deserved. pic.twitter.com/TloYAvQgNx — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 14, 2021

@Ky1eLong 🖤Since day1u always appreciate what I brought2the Team. I was like a Utility Belt in Chicago known by few but Took Pride in My Craft I’ll miss my Teammates,Fans, Staff&most coaches.The 1’s who Valued what I brought to https://t.co/BRLDqpv8Uk’s been Real Chicago✌🏾Love👊🏾 — Sherrick (@SherrickM) May 14, 2021

For many years, McManis was best known for being the longest-tenured Bear. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft and was traded to Chicago just prior to the 2012 season. He spent nine seasons in the navy and orange, contributing primarily on special teams and even becoming a team captain.

He called himself “a utility belt,” as he was thrust into action on defense due to injuries over the years, while mainly playing a key role in punt and kickoff situations.

McManis totaled 136 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in his nine years as a Bear. He also played under four head coaches and was the last connection to the Lovie Smith era, coming in during his final year. The 33-year old also played for Marc Trestman, John Fox, and Matt Nagy.

With McManis moving on, punter Pat O’Donnell now holds the title for the team’s most tenured player. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

