DB rolls over Sullivan East in baseball while Lee run-ruled Gate City in softball

(WJHL) — The Sullivan East Patriots coming to face the tribe at Dobyns Bennett High School. bottom of the 4th inning Graham Irvin gets a big hit out to center field….the patriots can’t get under it in time so that allows the pinch runner to tag up and get home for the Indians

Still in the 4th and a high pitch bounces off the catcher’s glove…that buys enough time for Will Rite to steal home and tack on another run for the tribe. Now Mason Kerkhoff steps up…he catches one that goes deep into left-center field…again the patriots can’t make the catch so Irvin makes his way around the bases for a 3 run inning as Dobyns Bennett dominates this one winning 13-1

###

Meanwhile, up the road in Southwest Virginia, the Gate City Lady Blue Devils host Lee’s Lady Generals. In the first and up by one, Chloe Calton will hit the ball to left field, that’ll bring Chloe Bledsoe home and give the General’s 2 to zip

Later in the first, Gracie Garrett will hit it to center field bringing both Raleigh Williams and Jenna Turner home, now it’s 7 to zero. The last run of the first with a wild pitch from the devils will allow Bledsoe to book it to home and the generals are now 9 to zero

Lady Generals win 20 to 1 and pick up their sixth district win on the season in run-rule fashion

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.