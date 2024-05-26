DB Patrick Peterson might still be the best FA option for the Steelers

When it comes to the cornerback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set with No. 1 corner Joey Porter Jr. However, after Porter, this depth chart has more questions than answers in terms of who will play where. With the NFL draft in the books, it’s all about who is available in free agency.

But there is still a guy out there, a guy who is going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday who knows the team pretty well. Patrick Peterson went on his All Things Covered Podcast and talked about what his role could be on an NFL defense this season.

“It don’t necessarily have to be a starting situation because I understand the way the league is going, said Peterson. “As far as a backup role, it would have to be like a nickel position because I feel like I can excel at a nickel position. I feel like I can guard whoever’s number two or three receiver in the slot position of a defense. I feel like over the course of the year I started to get more and more comfortable with the assignments.”

If the Steelers could get Peterson back to play the nickel, it might be the final piece of the puzzle in the secondary. We are still holding out hope that Cory Trice Jr. will be healthy this season and can compete to be the primary backup on the outside to Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire