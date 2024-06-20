Dazzling Doku - did you know?

[Getty Images]

The first round of fixtures at Euro 2024 are complete and a number of players have already caught the eye in Germany.

Belgium's Jeremy Doku finished his first season with Manchester City in fine form, scoring one goal and making eight assists in his final eight league games while putting in some dazzling displays.

Stats from Opta and Uefa show that he looks to have carried that level straight into international duty, despite Belgium's shock defeat by Slovakia.

The 22-year-old put in a strong performance and had the most touches in the opposition box (12) of any player in the opening round of group games.

The tricky winger also had the most successful dribbles with six and, showing his pace, came second in the list of top speeds registered at 35.3 km/h - just 0.6 km/h slower than Romania's Valentin Mihaila.