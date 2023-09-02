Dazzling debut for new coaches as Kitsap football programs roll in Week 1

Bremerton’s Oliver Christian (15) checks over his shoulder as he’s pursued by Mount Douglas’s Noe Jelks (4) on his way into the end zone during Bremerton’s 27-12 win over Mount Douglas at Bremerton Memorial Stadium.

What a difference one season makes.

In Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season, the nine teams in West Sound went a combined 3-6. On Friday, seven of nine teams left their respective fields winners, including two teams led by first-time head coaches. Result-wise, it was the best opening week performance in recent memory.

"Amazing!" said Kingston head coach Ethan Goldizen said after the Buccaneers made him a winner with a 28-8 home victory over East Jefferson. Junior quarterback Dewaun Swan threw a pair of touchdown passes, senior running back Camden Singer rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown, and senior Alex Moff had a touchdown catch and an interception for Kingston, which led 14-0 at halftime. The Buccaneers face Rochester on the road in Week 2.

"First-game jitters are out of the way," Goldizen said.

Spartans erase slow start in blowout

Bainbridge head coach Dan Schoonmaker joined Goldizen by winning his first career game. The Spartans fell behind 20-0 late in the second quarter on the road against Hazen before erupting for 47 unanswered points in a 47-20 victory.

"It was definitely a team win," said Schoonmaker, whose squad forced four turnovers, returning one interception for a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Jack Grant had three passing touchdowns to lead the offense for Bainbridge, which hosts Auburn Mountainview in Week 2.

Vikings, Eagles prevail in nail-biters

North Kitsap and Klahowya both won nail-biters in their respective openers.

Playing on the road against Mount Tahoma, North Kitsap sophomore kicker Andrew Knott connected on a 32-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining and the Vikings blocked a potential game-tying field goal by the Thunderbirds to prevail 24-21. Senior quarterback Cole Edwards passed for one touchdown and rushed for another for North Kitsap, which hosts Tumwater in Week 2.

Klahowya trailed by a field goal in the final seconds on the road against Coupeville, but senior quarterback Jack Kealoha scored on a 1-yard touchdown run as time expired for a 28-25 victory. Kealoha, who finished with 252 passing yards and 82 rushing yards, also had three touchdown passes: two to sophomore Nathan West and one to senior Grant Solvie.

Junior Carson Moore added five catches for 89 yards for the Eagles, who host North Mason in Week 2. The Bulldogs fell 35-19 at home against Shelton in the Mason County Cup.

Knights ride Christian in second half

In a game that saw the return of assistant coach Joe Kennedy, Bremerton turned a 6-6 halftime game against visiting Mount Douglas of British Columbia into a 27-12 victory. Senior running back/linebacker Oliver Chrisitan scored three touchdowns for the Knights, all in the second half.

Christian put Bremerton up 13-6 in the third quarter with a 55-yard interception return, then added scoring runs of 15 and 70 yards in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Knights, who play at Shelton in Week 2.

"I didn't get one last year," Christian said of his interception, the first of his career," so I had to get one this year."

Bremerton’s Oliver Christian (15) comes in with a block of Mount Douglas’s Carter Williams (21) to make a hole for Kenny Najera (21) on his way down the field during the Knights 27-12 win at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Trojans crush Cruisers in rematch

Olympic had no trouble earning revenge in a win against Eatonville, which won last year's season-opener 47-27. Junior quarterback Antonio Castorena had three touchdown passes, all to senior Devin Slater, and senior Jeremiah Swain had an interception return for a score as the Trojans pummeled the Cruisers, 49-16. Sophomore Chace Webster, junior Kevin Hudson and senior Ryan Macazo added rushing touchdowns for Olympic, which travels to Renton in Week 2.

Not winning its first game in 2022 until Week 9, Central Kitsap picked up victory No. 1 this season by knocking off Mariner on the road, 35-13. Junior quarterback Riley Kolda had a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown, while junior Jaden Williams returned a pair of punts for scores. The Cougars play at Bothell in Week 2.

Wolves' comeback attempt falls short

South Kitsap nearly completed a stunning comeback against Bethel on the road before falling 32-27. The Wolves trailed 25-7 at halftime. First-year head coach Sean Banks said two kickoff returns allowed for touchdowns proved costly for South Kitsap, but the team put itself in position to win late with one final offensive possession.

Senior quarterback Jorden Lee tossed a pair of touchdown passes and junior receiver Boden Harvey scored on a touchdown run and touchdown catch. Senior Nicholas Shockey also had a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Wolves face Rogers on the road in Week 2.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Dazzling debut for new coaches as Kitsap football teams roll in Week 1