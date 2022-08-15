Dazz Newsome haș standout catch in Bears practice

Fresh off of a good showing in the first preseason game for the Chicago Bears, former UNC football standout Dazz Newsome impressed in practice on Monday.

Newsome, a former sixth-round draft pick in 2021, made some spectacular plays in practice to get the week started after scoring a touchdown over the weekend.

Newsome scored on a 13-yard pass from Trevor Siemian in the right corner of the end zone.

Final cuts are approaching Aug. 30 and Newsome is continuing to do everything he can to make a roster spot with the Bears.

Here is what people were saying regarding Newsome’s play on Monday afternoon.

h

h

Play of the day from Bears practice: Justin Fields' deep ball over the middle to WR Dazz Newsome. We had the behind-the-play view and the pass went through traffic and suddenly there was Dazz coming down with it. Pretty pass, impressive catch. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 15, 2022

Getsy on the way Dazz Newsome bounced back after a muffed punt, dropped ball vs. Kansas City. The 2nd year WR caught a 13-yard TD in the 3rd Q, followed up with a couple good catches in practice today. "No one plays harder than Dazz." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

Dazz Newsome is following up on his performance in Saturday’s preseason game. Made a nice catch in the low red zone on the opposite side of the field during team drills. Nice job high pointing the football. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire