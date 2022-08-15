Dazz Newsome haș standout catch in Bears practice

Alec Lasley
·1 min read
In this article:
Fresh off of a good showing in the first preseason game for the Chicago Bears, former UNC football standout Dazz Newsome impressed in practice on Monday.

Newsome, a former sixth-round draft pick in 2021, made some spectacular plays in practice to get the week started after scoring a touchdown over the weekend.

Newsome scored on a 13-yard pass from Trevor Siemian in the right corner of the end zone.

Final cuts are approaching Aug. 30 and Newsome is continuing to do everything he can to make a roster spot with the Bears.

Here is what people were saying regarding Newsome’s play on Monday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

