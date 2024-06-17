DAZN: Tottenham send enquiry for Calafiori amid Milan interest

A central defender is among the priorities for AC Milan in the mercato, and one they have been previously linked with ahead of the summer is Riccardo Calafiori. However, their chances of landing the Italian defender may be slim after Premier League interest.

The market for central defenders is difficult to navigate, and the Italian market is another difficulty within itself, which has been seen in Milan’s pursuit of Alessandro Buongiorno.

Another option that the Rossoneri have been tempted by is Calafiori, a player whom they have had previous interest in and have been rumoured to be a player the club may attempt to sign in the upcoming window.

However, they will face heavy competition, especially after his opening performance at the European Championship. The young defender looked fantastic in the Azzurri’s opener and seemed a player much older than his age suggests.

From Italy, there is interest from the Diavolo and Juventus most notably, but from the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur are the strongest opposition, and their position has been strengthened today.

As reported by DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando (via Milan News 24), Tottenham Hotspur have enquired to his Bologna and the player’s entourage about the possibility of a deal, and whilst the Old Lady may have been in the pole position for a deal, there is a possibility of a rich offer from the Premier League.