DAZN: Pioli rejects advance from Premier League side after Milan departure

Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has rejected an offer from Premier League side Nottingham Forest as he carefully chooses what his next job will be.

As has been reported by DAZN (via Radio Rossonera), Pioli is not going to be rushed into taking a new job, as shown by his distancing from the host of Serie A jobs that became available and now this offer from Nottingham Forest.

Pioli spent four and a half years as the Milan coach and he is now seeking a new challenge. He has not said that he needs a break from the game, but he is also not taking the first job that comes along.

The report claims that Pioli does not find the Forest job very interesting from a technical perspective, with the team finishing 17th in the Premier League last season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Both Bologna and Napoli seemed very keen on hiring Pioli as the new coach but the Emilians have chosen Vincenzo Italiano and Napoli managed to get Antonio Conte.

With the likes of Fiorentina, Monza and Lazio having already secured new coaches, it is not clear whether there will be an option in Serie A for Pioli this summer.