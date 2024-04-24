DAZN FAST Channels to Launch on Tubi

Tubi.

SAN FRANCISCO—Fox Corp.’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi has announced a licensing agreement with the sports platform DAZN that will see DAZN Ringside and DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channels launch in the US and DAZN TV and DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channels launch in Canada.

This is the first time the DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channel will be available in North America.

DAZN Women’s Football will be available 24 hours a day, offering a compelling mix of live and classic soccer matches from prestigious tournaments. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in both the United States and Canada feeding the growing demand for top-tier women’s football in North America, the companies said.

DAZN Ringside gives fans the very best action across boxing and MMA from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series, DAZN reported. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in the United States.

DAZN TV gives fans the very best action across boxing, MMA, and international soccer. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in Canada.