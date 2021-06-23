Daz Cameron's solo home run
Daz Cameron belts a solo home run to left field, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 4th
A day after Bob Melvin said the umpires checking pitchers went well, Sergio Romo took exception to the new MLB rule.
Max Scherzer was not happy after getting checked three times for sticky stuff against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. Cole's explosive fastball was missing and his spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip enhancers began. O'Hearn, a 27-year-old playing his first major league game in three weeks following a stint at Triple-A Omaha, homered off Cole in the fourth and hit an infield single that tied the score 3-all in the eighth.
Max Scherzer was checked three times for foreign substances during his start on Tuesday, with the umpires finding nothing illegal each time.
The Red Sox displayed a familiar characteristic in Tuesday's win over the Rays that's a big reason why this team sits atop the American League East, writes John Tomase.
The Boston Red Sox have regained the top spot in the American League East, for now. See how they stack up with the other 29 MLB clubs in our latest power rankings.
Bob Myers and the Warriors' robbery of the Timberwolves was complete Tuesday night.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Mike Rizzo ripped Phillies manager Joe Girardi for asking the umpires to check Max Scherzer for foreign substance use in the middle of the inning.
Top prospect Wander Franco lived up to his billing in his MLB debut for the Rays on Tuesday, but Red Sox catcher Connor Wong also made an impact in his first big-league game.
The O's are making moves, including setting up the debut of one of the most unique pitchers in baseball.
Once Kellum Clark got that first hit, Mississippi State was on its way to another College World Series win. Clark’s eighth-inning homer ended Griff McGarry’s bid for a no-hitter, and Logan Tanner went deep three batters later to lead the Bulldogs past Virginia 6-5 on Tuesday night. The sudden turnaround gave the Bulldogs (47-16) control of their bracket and left them one win away from reaching the best-of-three finals next week.
Cousins will face at least a fine for this move.
During the fourth inning of the Nationals' win Tuesday night, umpires stopped play to inspect the three-time Cy Young winner at the behest of Girardi.
Get to know Mets prospect Tylor Megill, who will make his Major League debut on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers scored only once after loading the bases with no outs in the eighth inning, and the San Diego Padres held on for a 3-2 win Tuesday night.
Marco Luciano's power is unmatched. That includes in the major leagues.
Gard is "incredibly disappointed" about a private meeting with his players being recorded and leaked.
Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk would be an offensive goaltend on any other play, but not off an inbounds play.