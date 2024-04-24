Daywatch: Chicago Bears’ lakefront stadium plan

Good morning, Chicago.

The Chicago Bears are set to announce a $4.6 billion plan to build a new enclosed stadium and improved lakefront area with half of the money coming from taxpayers, sources said. But the team will have to overcome serious skepticism from several directions.

The stadium itself would cost $3.2 billion to build, with another $1.4 billion in proposed infrastructure improvements, according to sources familiar with the plan who spoke to the Tribune on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said the Bears plan to pledge $2.3 billion, which includes some financing through the NFL. But the Bears’ plan includes an additional $2.3 billion in public financing, along with refinancing outstanding debt for prior publicly financed stadium projects for the Bears and White Sox, according to the sources.

Taxpayers would be on the hook for the proposed infrastructure improvements along with about $1 billion in new borrowing to finance the new stadium south of Soldier Field, the sources said.

Read the full story.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Today’s eNewspaper edition

UN calls for investigation into mass graves uncovered at two Gaza hospitals raided by Israel

The United Nations called for “a clear, transparent and credible investigation” of mass graves uncovered at two major hospitals in war-torn Gaza that were raided by Israeli troops.

Credible investigators must have access to the sites, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, and added that more journalists need to be able to work safely in Gaza to report on the facts.

Water quality has improved dramatically in the Chicago River. But how safe is swimming?

When organizers announced their plans for an open swim in the Chicago River in September, residents across the city raised their eyebrows.

Still, swimming in the river, which has improved dramatically over the past few decades, can be done safely, according to many experts.

Chicago-based Dutch Farms makes bid to buy bankrupt Oberweis Dairy

Oberweis Dairy, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month, announced Tuesday that it has found a buyer for its century-old family business.

Dom’s Kitchen and Foxtrot’s abrupt end

Workers outside the Dom’s in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning told the Tribune they were surprised by the news. Many declined to share more information, saying they were not supposed to comment.

Chicago Police Department rules Officer Luis Huesca died in line of duty

The Chicago Police Department has determined that Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed in the Gage Park neighborhood over the weekend, died in the line of duty.

The designation was announced Tuesday, on what would have been Huesca’s 31st birthday, and it entitles his family to survivor’s death benefits.

First brick-and-mortar Wayfair store to open in Wilmette next month

Wayfair officials have set May 23 for the opening of its new approximate 150,000 square foot store in Edens Plaza. The new Wayfair will also include a restaurant known as The Porch.

Cubs place Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly on the injured list, recall Hayden Wesneski and Matt Mervis

Matt Mervis has not been dwelling on when his next big-league opportunity would arrive.

So, the 26-year-old slugger was a little surprised by his promotion Tuesday, part of six roster moves the Chicago Cubs made before their series opener against the Houston Astros.

Chicago White Sox made history after their 8th shutout. Here’s a closer look at each missed scoring opportunity.

No team in National League or American League history had ever been shut out in eight of its first 22 games to start a season — until the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

They accomplished the dubious distinction with Monday’s 7-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Sox have played eight series this season and they have been blanked once in each.

Scott Craig, award-winning documentary producer, dies at 89

Scott Craig loved telling stories as a versatile and award-winning producer of television documentaries for two Chicago television stations.

It Came from Wisconsin: A chat with James Tynion IV, the reigning king of comic book horror

One of Christopher Borrelli’s favorite contemporary writers is this guy from Milwaukee named James Tynion IV. It’s a haughty name, except he writes horror comics. He writes other things, too, nothing that would suggest gravitas: Batman comics, Batman meets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comics. That is, unless you know the finest monthly comic books these days are far from indifferently written, or as hilariously overwritten as they once were, full of characters delivering tsunamis of exposition.

College students, inmates and a nun: A unique book club meets at Cook County Jail

Sitting in a circle inside a window-filled jail chapel, 10 inmates in tan jail-issued uniforms sat among four college students and Sister Helen Prejean, who visits the Catholic university in Chicago each year.

College senior Nana Ampofo, who advocated for Prejean’s visit, cried when she talked about how important the group members and their discussions are to her. Laughter erupted when Prejean told a vulgar joke involving Louisiana bayou folk characters. And there were fierce nods when Steven Hayer, a detainee, discussed why many inmates return to jail.