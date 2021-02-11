Daytona Xfinity and Truck Series entry lists

Preliminary entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season openers at Daytona International Speedway have been released.

Xfinity – Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Saturday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. ET on FS1)

45 cars are entered for this race, which will feature a 36-car field.

JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson claimed his first career Xfinity win in last year’s opener at Daytona, which ended under caution for a last-lap crash.

In the most recent Xfinity race on the oval at Daytona last August, Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley was victorious after teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain wrecked while racing for the lead on the last lap. Allmendinger has returned to full-time status in Xfinity, while Chastain has moved up to Cup for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Click here for the Xfinity entry list.

Trucks – NextEra Energy 250 (Friday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

46 trucks are entered for this race, which will feature a 36-truck field.

2020 Truck Championship 4 driver Grant Enfinger narrowly edged independent driver/owner Jordan Anderson by .010 of a second to win last year’s season opener. Enfinger is making his first of a planned 12 starts this season in the No. 98 ThorSport Racing entry, which he’ll now share with Christian Eckes.

Brett Moffitt, who made last year’s Championship 4 for GMS Racing, has moved to Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 Chevrolet. He will run the full Truck schedule for Niece, as well as the full Xfinity schedule for Our Motorsports (he is only earning Truck points).

Click here for the Truck entry list.

