DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Hill, who looks to win the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway a second consecutive year, will start on the pole in Saturday’s race (5 p.m. ET on FS1).

Hill won the pole with a lap of 182.563 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Parker Kligerman, who is running the full Xfinity Series for the first time since 2013. Kligerman qualified at 182.441 mph.

Cole Custer, who is back in the series full-time after spending the past three seasons in Cup, will start third after a lap of 182.319 mph. Sheldon Creed (182.216 mph) qualified fourth. Justin Allgaier (182.208 mph) completed the top five.

Cup driver Justin Haley will start 19th after a lap of 180.661 mph.

Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole originally appeared on NBCSports.com