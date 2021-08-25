Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger on pole

AJ Allmendinger will start on the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Noah Gragson joins Allmendinger on the front row. Brandon Jones starts third. Justin Allgaier starts fourth. Harrison Burton starts fifth.

Allmendinger is coming off his victory last weekend at Michigan.

The Daytona Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 83 degrees and a 35% chance of rain.

Length: 100 laps (250 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Daytona Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Daytona International Speedway (160 laps, 400 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway (147 laps, 200 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

