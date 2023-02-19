DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Hill is making a home for himself at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second consecutive year, Hill emerged victorious Saturday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona.

And it wasn’t easy.

Hill was barely in front of John Hunter Nemechek when caution flew on the final lap after Sam Mayer‘s car flipped first onto its roof and then landed on its wheels. After examining video of the lap, officials declared Hill the winner.

Justin Allgaier was third, Parker Retzlaff fourth and Myatt Snider fifth.

Read more about NASCAR

Austin Hill repeats in Xfinity Series opener at Daytona Richard Petty bothered by downsizing of role at team since Jimmie Johnson’s... Daytona Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Hill wins pole

Daytona Xfinity Series race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com