Daytona Xfinity race: Austin Hill wins in RCR debut

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Austin Hill won Saturday night’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway – his first race with Richard Childress Racing – under caution.

Hill took the lead on the last lap before the caution came out for a multi-car crash on the backstretch.

One of the drivers involved, Myatt Snider, was flipped into the catch fence and the impact destroyed both ends of his car. But Snider was able to climb out and walk away under his own power.

With the caution freezing the field, Hill was awarded the win. Noah Gragson finished second. A.J. Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and Justin Allgaier completed the top five finishers.

“Me and (spotter) Derek Kneeland worked really well tonight,” Hill told Fox Sports. “I was learning all night. I was telling him, ‘Hey, I’m putting that in the bank, I’m putting that in the bank – I’m just putting that in the memory bank to remember for late in the race.’

“We timed (the pass) perfectly. Obviously, that caution came out but we had a heck of a run, so who knows what would’ve happened there. I was able to drag back, (Riley Herbst) gave me a heck of a push, we were able to get by (Allmendinger).”

Reigning series champion Daniel Hemric won both stages and led a race-high 38 laps from pole position. But he was penalized for speeding on pit road during a stop under the caution at Lap 85 (his stop was already an extended one due to repairs to his car’s nose).

Hemric started mid-pack for the ensuing restart at Lap 91. Less than a lap later, he was involved in a 10-car wreck that started with a spin off Turn 4 by C.J. McLaughlin. With his car further damaged, Hemric continued on but finished 28th.

This story will be updated…

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Creed, who also joined RCR’s Xfinity program over the offseason, finished sixth in his own debut for the team … Involvement in the Snider wreck dampened an otherwise great drive for Anthony Alfredo, who finished seventh after falling two laps down early on when a window fell off the right side of his Our Motorsports entry … Josh Bilicki led 10 laps during pit cycles and went on to finish ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: A few hours after crashing on the last lap of the ARCA race, Drew Dollar was involved in the Xfinity race’s first wreck at Lap 15. Cars stacked up ahead of Dollar, causing him to lose control and take Jeremy Clements into the backstretch wall. Both drivers were eliminated. Dollar, who made his Xfinity debut with Joe Gibbs Racing summed it up as “kind of unfortunate circumstances.” Clements tweeted: “That’s what happens when you have guys that buy rides that shouldn’t be out there.”

NOTABLE: Hill became the eighth Xfinity Series driver to score their first win at Daytona.

NEXT: Auto Club Speedway – Saturday, Feb. 26, 5 p.m. ET, FS1

Daytona Xfinity race: Austin Hill wins in RCR debut originally appeared on NBCSports.com