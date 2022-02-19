Daytona Xfinity qualifying: Daniel Hemric nabs pole position

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric won the pole position for tonight’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Hemric (182.849 mph), who moved to Kaulig Racing this offseason, was fastest among the 10 drivers that advanced to the second round of qualifying.

He was the last of the 10 to make his second round attempt.

“We didn’t know we had the speed to sit on the pole,” Hemric told Fox Sports. “We didn’t do any single car runs yesterday. But after we ran the fastest in the first round, we’re like, ‘Hell, we’re already here, might as well try to get a pole, right?’

“It’s definitely special any time you do something like this at Daytona.”

Starting with him on the front row will be Xfinity Series newcomer Austin Hill (182.423 mph).

Row 2 features Big Machine Racing’s Jade Buford (182.352 mph) and Hill’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, Sheldon Creed (181.998 mph), who’s also new to the series in 2022.

Nine drivers failed to qualify into tonight’s 38-car field: David Starr, Alex Labbe, Stefan Parsons, Mason Massey, Natalie Decker, Gray Gaulding, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Harrison Rhodes and Tim Viens.

Green flag for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 is scheduled for 5:19 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.

