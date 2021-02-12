Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter won the pole for Friday night’s Truck season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Sauter, who’s looking to rebound after failing to make the 2020 playoffs, posted a lap of 180.966 miles per hour in the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

He’ll be joined on the front row by reigning Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed. Creed qualified second with a lap of 180.288 miles per hour in his No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

ThorSport and GMS drivers will also make up Row 2 on Friday night. ThorSport’s Grant Enfinger, winner of this race last February, qualified third (179.957 mph) and GMS’ Chase Purdy qualified fourth (179.946 mph).

GMS’ Raphael Lessard (179.752 mph) and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Chandler Smith (179.644 mph) were fifth and sixth-fastest, respectively.

Rookie driver Hailie Deegan qualified ninth in her No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford (179.233 mph).

Friday night’s race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Daytona Truck starting lineup originally appeared on NBCSports.com