Daytona Truck Series practice report

Chris Estrada
·2 min read
Chandler Smith was fastest in tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session at Daytona International Speedway.

Smith, who was promoted to full-time status this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports, posted a lap of 189.641 miles per hour in the No. 18 Toyota Tundra.

With drafting prevalent in the 50-minute session, Toyota drivers had nine of the 10 fastest speeds.

David Gilliland was ninth-fastest to lead the Fords (189.064 mph). Niece Motorsports’ Ryan Truex was 11th-fastest to lead the Chevrolets (188.865 mph).

Two more Niece drivers, Brett Moffitt (12th-fastest, 188.834 mph) and James Buescher (14th-fastest, 188.762 mph), logged a session-high 19 laps along with Bryan Dauzat (15th-fastest, 188.107 mph).

Truck rookie Hailie Deegan, who’s driving for Gilliland’s team this season, was 28th-fastest in her Ford (182.360 mph).

The session was paused briefly on four occasions due to stalled vehicles.

Top Five Speeds – Single Lap

  • Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.641 mph

  • Austin Hill, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota, 189.613 mph

  • Johnny Sauter, No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota, 189.565 mph

  • Drew Dollar, No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.546 mph

  • John Hunter Nemechek, No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.478 mph

Best Consecutive 10 Lap Average Speeds

  • Austin Wayne Self, No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet, 184.641 mph (Laps 6-15)

  • Brett Moffitt, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, 184.541 mph (Laps 10-19)

Truck Series qualifying takes place tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. ET on FS1 to set the field for that night’s season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

Full Truck Series practice speeds

Daytona Truck Series practice report originally appeared on NBCSports.com

