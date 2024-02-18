Daytona track president gives update after ‘Great American Race’ pushed to Monday
NASCAR's Alex Weaver chats with Daytona International Speedway track president Frank Kelleher about the Daytona 500's new Monday date and 4 p.m. ET start time.
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
