Daytona State drops nailbiter to Walters State in NJCAA Tournament first round

Again, a Daytona State men’s basketball tournament game ran down to the wire.

Following a one-point overtime loss to Tallahassee in the Region 8 Tournament on March 13, the Falcons fell to Walters State 85-82 in the first round of the NJCAA Tournament Sunday in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The 17th-seeded Senators (29-2) grabbed a 67-66 lead on a layup by sophomore Jair Horton with seven minutes left and held it the rest of the game.

Walters State’s advantage swelled to 10 (79-69) with 4:14 remaining. But No. 16 Daytona State (28-4) embarked on a 6-0 run over the ensuing two minutes to preserve its chance.

At the 1:20 mark, redshirt freshman Terrance Jacobs extended the Senators’ margin to 82-75 with a layup. Ten seconds later, Daytona State freshman Isaiah Dorceus responded with a layup of his own.

He came up with a steal that resulted in a basket by sophomore Josue Grullon with 27 seconds left. The Falcons trailed by just three points, 82-79.

After coach Joey Cantens called a timeout, they fouled Walters State sophomore Micah Simpson, sending him to the free-throw line at the 0:22 mark.

He drained both shots.

Sophomore Ramondo Battle added another free throw with seven ticks to go, pushing the lead to 84-79 following a missed 3-pointer by Daytona State.

With one second remaining, freshman Huascar Cuevas hit a three for the Falcons, and the Senators immediately turned the ball over on the inbounds pass.

But Simpson snatched Daytona State’s inbounds toss and was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. He made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe to finalize the 85-82 score.

The Falcons shot 41.9% from the field and 23.8% from behind the arc. They made only one of their nine threes in the second half.

Daytona State led 42-41 at intermission. It won the rebuilding battle (39-36) and gave the ball away less (16 turnovers to Walters State’s 19).

Sophomore Kylin Green recorded a team-high 17 points. Grullon scored 16. Sophomore Victor Panov assembled a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Battle dropped a game-high 26 points for Walters State, who moves on to a matchup with No. 1 Barton in Round 2 Monday.

The Senators combined for 47.7% shooting from the field and 26.1% from deep.

