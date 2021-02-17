The NASCAR penalty report from last week’s events at Daytona International Speedway includes two Cup Series crew chiefs fined $10,000 for lug nut infractions.

Team Penske crew chief Jeremy Bullins was fined after one lug nut was found unsecured on Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford in post-race inspection for Tuesday’s Busch Clash.

23XI Racing crew chief Mike Wheeler had the same infraction occur on Bubba Wallace‘s No. 23 Toyota following Thursday’s Duel qualifying races.

Additionally, Michael Leoncini, a hauler driver for Camping World Truck Series team GMS Racing, was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for a behavioral penalty.

For Leoncini’s penalty, NASCAR cited Section 12.8.1.e of the rule book, which covers member actions such as discrimination or criminal charges and convictions that could result in a suspension.

Read More About NASCAR

How the business savvy of Dale Earnhardt built a marketing empire for NASCAR... Despite Daytona 500 crash, Austin Cindric still pleased with weekend Hailie Deegan reflects, looks ahead after first Truck superspeedway race

Daytona penalty report originally appeared on NBCSports.com