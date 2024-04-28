Daytona native, NFL player Tank Dell released from hospital after Cabana Live shooting

Daytona Beach native and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was released from the hospital Sunday after he was injured in a shooting at Cabana Live in Seminole County, according to the football team and media reports.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night,” the team said Sunday in a statement posted to its Facebook page. “He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

Dell attended Mainland High School where he played junior varsity for two years before making the varsity squad as a junior. He spent a semester at Alabama A&M before transferring in 2019 to Independence Community College in Kansas, which is known for its program.

In this file photo, Houston Texan wide receiver Tank Dell visits his old team at Mainland High School, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Dell was injured in a shooting in Sanford early Sunday morning, and has since been released from the hospital.

He transferred to the University of Houston in 2020, where he finished his college career with the NCAA Division 1 FBS team.

The Texans drafted Dell last year.

What happened at Cabana Live?

A 16-year-old was arrested after 10 people were shot at an event in unincorporated Sanford shortly after midnight Sunday morning, deputies told local media.

The venue had been reserved for a private event, according to Cabana Live's Facebook post. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told local media in a statement that due to the large number of people there, deputies were patrolling the area around the establishment at 4380 Carraway Place when they heard gunshots and saw the crowd dispersing.

“The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated,” SCSO spokesperson Kim Cannaday said in a statement to local media and The Associated Press.

According to SCSO investigators, 10 people were shot before a security officer working at the venue apprehended the shooter. The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds, mostly to the lower extremities, deputies said.

The shooter was booked into the juvenile detention center, officials said.

The shooting comes a day after four people were shot on Daytona Beach's Seabreeze Boulevard.

Staff writer Chris Boyle contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Tank Dell shot at Florida nightclub, released from hospital