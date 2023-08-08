Daytona Motor Mouths Episode 19: A win in hand is worth 2 in the Buesch
The guys talk Buescher's second win, RFK's place in the NASCAR pecking order and give picks for this week's race as well as the final playoff spot.
Buescher has doubled his career Cup Series win total over the last two races.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Buescher led the final 54 laps on the way to his third career win.
