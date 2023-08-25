Daytona International Speedway Cup starting lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Chase Briscoe will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Saturday night on NBC and Peacock (7 p.m. ET).

Ford Performance drivers took the top three spots with Aric Almirola qualifying second and Harrison Burton qualifying a career-best third.

Bubba Wallace was the top Toyota driver as he qualified fourth. Ty Gibbs qualified fifth.

MORE: Daytona starting lineup

Riley Herbst qualified sixth as he prepared for this third career Cup start. Kyle Larson was the lone Chevrolet driver in the top 10 as he qualified seventh.

Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr., trying to lock up the regular-season championship, qualified 13th. Denny Hamlin, the only other driver in contention for the 15 playoff points, qualified 19th.

