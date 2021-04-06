Daytona International Speedway appoints industry veteran Frank Kelleher as track president

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona International Speedway today announced Frank Kelleher, an experienced industry veteran, has been appointed President of Daytona International Speedway. Concurrently, NASCAR announced that Chip Wile has been promoted to a new expansive role overseeing 13 NASCAR-owned tracks as Senior Vice President, Chief Track Properties Officer.

In his previous role as NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Kelleher oversaw a team responsible for business strategy and revenue generation. His team played a critical role in driving both media and partnership sales for NASCAR and its tracks. Kelleher helped secure the founding sponsorships to Daytona International Speedway‘s highly visible injectors. As only the ninth track president in DIS history, Kelleher is well-suited to step into this important position.

“For nearly two decades, Frank has demonstrated the ability to foster meaningful relationships and lead critical areas of our business,” said Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice Chairperson, NASCAR. “He is a dedicated member of the greater Daytona Beach community, a true team-builder, and most importantly, he has a deep-rooted passion for motorsports and promoting the fan experience. We are incredibly excited to have Frank leading Daytona International Speedway.”

“I am incredibly honored to take on this historic role and represent the most iconic motorsports venue in the world,” said Kelleher. “Our race fans are what makes working in motorsports so special and I‘m excited to work with the tremendous team at Daytona International Speedway to continue to deliver a best-in-class racing experience for our fans locally, nationally and around the globe.”

As President of DIS, Wile successfully oversaw promotion and operation of the most famous and iconic venue in motorsports. From his first major event, the Country 500 over Memorial Day weekend in 2016, to leading the industry through a revised Speedweeks in 2021, Wile has pushed innovation and fan engagement at every turn. Prior to Daytona, Wile was the President of Darlington Raceway, spearheading a five-year strategy to reinvent the track experience, including the successful introduction of the now widely celebrated Throwback race weekend.

“Chip has played a tremendous role in guiding the success of two of our flagship racetracks in Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway,” said NASCAR President, Steve Phelps. “Always looking to deliver for our incredible fans, Chip‘s constant desire to improve and drive innovation will serve our sport well in this new and important leadership role.”

“Serving the community of race fans, our industry and the France family as President of Daytona International Speedway has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Wile. “I look forward to working with our team of talented track presidents as we continue to elevate the fan experience and deliver lifetime memories every time someone sets foot on our track properties.”

Both Kelleher and Wile will assume their new roles effective immediately.

Daytona International Speedway‘s next scheduled major motorsports weekend is a NASCAR doubleheader Aug. 27-28, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Aug. 28, returns as the Regular Season Finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, and will be held under the lights on the famed high banks. With only 16 Playoff spots up for grabs, anything could happen as the stage is set for NASCAR to crown a Champion.

Tickets for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and other speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

