Here’s how Daytona is honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Coke Zero 400

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s farewell tour began last weekend with his final NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway.

It will pick up steam this weekend at one of the track’s synonymous with the Earnhardt name – Daytona International Speedway.

Even though Earnhardt left the door open on Friday to a potential future start in the Daytona 500, the track is approaching Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 as if it will be his last at the 2.5-mile track as a driver.

With the Hendrick Motorsports driver gearing up for his 36th points race there, the track has announced how it will be honoring Earnhardt’s career, which includes four points wins, among them two victories in the Daytona 500.

The track will have a “#Daletona mosaic,” which will be located in the Axalta Injector. The mosaic will be made up of printed off photos of Earnhardt and Daytona that fans submit via Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag.

Here are the other ways Daytona is honoring Earnhardt this weekend.

· No. 88 logo painted in the tri-oval grass.

· Special video during pre-race ceremonies.

· Earnhardt Daytona highlights display and photo opportunity in the UNOH Fanzone.

· Dale Jr. #APPRECI88ION Lap on Lap 88 for fans to stand and recognize Earnhardt.

· Earnhardt greatest moments at Daytona bracket challenge at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/dalejr

The 59th Coke Zero 400 will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 1 on NBC.

