Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules

Two weeks after NASCAR competed on the Daytona road course, Cup and Xfinity teams return to Florida to race on the 2.5-mile oval for the second time this season.

Meanwhile, the Truck Series travels to Madison, Illinois to race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Here are the Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules:

(All times Eastern)

Weekend schedule for Daytona:

Thursday, Aug. 27

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

 

Friday Aug. 28

8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:15 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

 

Saturday, Aug. 29

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enters (screening and equipment unload)

12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30  – 6:30 p.m. – Garage screening in progress

7:05 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit.

 

Weekend schedule for Gateway:

Friday, Aug. 28

5 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

 

Saturday, Aug. 29

7 – 9 a.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)

2 – 6 p.m. – Truck garage open

2 – 5 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

 

Sunday, Aug. 30

9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

11:50 a.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

Noon – Truck Series race; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit

