Two weeks after NASCAR competed on the Daytona road course, Cup and Xfinity teams return to Florida to race on the 2.5-mile oval for the second time this season.
Meanwhile, the Truck Series travels to Madison, Illinois to race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
More: Daytona home to many Cinderella stories
Here are the Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules:
(All times Eastern)
Weekend schedule for Daytona:
Thursday, Aug. 27
4:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)
5 p.m. – Xfinity driver crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
5:30 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)
Friday Aug. 28
8 – 10 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)
10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress
4:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)
5 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
7:15 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit
Saturday, Aug. 29
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enters (screening and equipment unload)
12:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens
12:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Garage screening in progress
7:05 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
7:30 p.m. – Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit.
Weekend schedule for Gateway:
Friday, Aug. 28
5 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
Saturday, Aug. 29
7 – 9 a.m. – Truck haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)
2 – 6 p.m. – Truck garage open
2 – 5 p.m. – Truck garage access screening in progress
3:30 – 4 p.m. – Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)
Sunday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
9 – 11 a.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress
11:50 a.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
Noon – Truck Series race; 160 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit
Daytona and Gateway weekend schedules originally appeared on NBCSports.com