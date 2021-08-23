Daytona entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

Preliminary entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Daytona International Speedway.

The Cup race Saturday ends the regular season. One playoff spot remains.

No practice or qualifying sessions will be held prior to the events.

Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Forty cars are entered.

Kaz Grala is entered in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Landon Cassill is entered in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Corey LaJoie is in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. LaJoie missed last weekend’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols.

Daytona Cup entry list

Xfinity: Wawa 250 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday, NBCSN)

Forty-two cars are on the entry list.

Michael Annett is listed in the No. 1 for JR Motorsports after missing four races recently because of a leg injury and recovering from surgery.

Christopher Bell is listed in the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chase Briscoe is listed in the No. 99 for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Daytona Xfinity entry list

