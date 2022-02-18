Chris Buescher won Thursday’s second Duel qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway, securing a fourth-place starting position for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Buescher won under caution after Joey Logano made contact with him while racing for the lead on the last lap. Logano crashed, and the field was frozen by the ensuing yellow flag with Buescher in the lead ahead of Michael McDowell.

Harrison Burton finished third, followed by Kyle Busch in fourth and Christopher Bell in fifth.

Greg Biffle finished 13th to make the Daytona 500 as Duel 2’s top finisher among non-chartered drivers.

Daytona Duel 2 results originally appeared on NBCSports.com