Daytona Duel 1 results

Aric Almirola led 52 of 60 laps on the way to winning the first qualifying race Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Christopher Bell finished second and was followed by Ryan Newman, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman finished 20th after experiencing some mechanical issues. Cole Custer hit the wall on the last lap and finished 14th.

Austin Cindric finished 16th but secured a spot for a non-chartered car in the Daytona 500 based on qualifying because Ryan Preece was the top-finishing non-chartered car. Preece finished fifth.

