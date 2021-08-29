Daytona Cup results, driver points
Ryan Blaney scored his second consecutive victory and third win of the season Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime at Daytona International Speedway.
Chris Buescher, who needed a win to make the playoffs, finished a season-high second. Bubba Wallace placed a season-best third. Ryan Newman placed a season-best fourth. Ryan Preece was a season-best fifth.
Tyler Reddick was sixth to take the final playoff spot.
POINTS REPORT
Kyle Larson finished 21st to claim the regular-season title.
With the points reset, this is how the 16 playoff drivers will start:
2052 – Kyle Larson
2024 – Ryan Blaney
2024 – Martin Truex Jr.
2022 – Kyle Busch
2021 – Chase Elliott
2015 – Alex Bowman
2015 – Denny Hamlin
2014 – William Byron
2013 – Joey Logano
2008 – Brad Keselowski
2008 – Kurt Busch
2005 – Christopher Bell
2005 – Michael McDowell
2005 – Aric Almirola
2003 – Tyler Reddick
2002 – Kevin Harvick
