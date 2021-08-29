Daytona Cup results, driver points

Ryan Blaney scored his second consecutive victory and third win of the season Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime at Daytona International Speedway.

Chris Buescher, who needed a win to make the playoffs, finished a season-high second. Bubba Wallace placed a season-best third. Ryan Newman placed a season-best fourth. Ryan Preece was a season-best fifth.

Tyler Reddick was sixth to take the final playoff spot.

POINTS REPORT

Kyle Larson finished 21st to claim the regular-season title.

With the points reset, this is how the 16 playoff drivers will start:

2052 – Kyle Larson

2024 – Ryan Blaney

2024 – Martin Truex Jr.

2022 – Kyle Busch

2021 – Chase Elliott

2015 – Alex Bowman

2015 – Denny Hamlin

2014 – William Byron

2013 – Joey Logano

2008 – Brad Keselowski

2008 – Kurt Busch

2005 – Christopher Bell

2005 – Michael McDowell

2005 – Aric Almirola

2003 – Tyler Reddick

2002 – Kevin Harvick

